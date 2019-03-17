|
|
Donal E. Casey
January 29, 1931 -
March 2, 2019
Donal E. Casey of Springfield, Oregon passed away March 2, 2019 at the Riverbend Hospital after extensive illness issues.
Donal was born January 29, 1931 in Shaddock, OK. to his parents Chester W. and Edna Casey. Donal is predeceased by his brother Tommy Casey of Beaverton OR. He is survived by two sisters Laquita Baker of Garibaldi OR. and Peggy Bartell of Hillsboro OR.
He attended McMinnville Highschool graduated in 1949. He was a member of the National Guard and a graduate of the school of Hard Knocks and often took the road seldom traveled for the adventures. He worked as a Logger, Home builder, and several other business adventures. He enjoyed the outdoors, collecting firewood, and camping. He was avid hunter of deer, elk and even moose. He also loved fishing the rivers, lakes and ocean as often as he could. He loved gardening often sharing his garden with friends and neighbors. He also spent time canning salsa, green beans, pickled beets and spiced green beans.
He was a member of the Church of Christ for 76 years. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, L. Joy Casey. They were married February 15, 1952 in Vancouver WA.
Together they have four children. A son Tim Casey (wife Susan) and daughters Susan Plummer, Pamella Nelson (husband Stan), and Nita Loveall (husband David). They have a total of 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Donal was cremated and his family would like to openly invite anyone who would like to attend his memorial service to come. It is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at the Eugene Church of Christ, 2424 Norkenzie Rd. Eugene.
Donal requested that donations to the Eugene Church of Christ Youth Group would be appreciated in lieu of flowers or other gifts to the family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 17, 2019