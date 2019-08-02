|
Donald Acrey
3/29/1935 - 7/17/2019
Don Acrey of Springfield, OR passed away on July 17th 2019. Don was born March 29th 1935 in Salinas, CA to Elmer and Ruth Acrey. He precedes brothers: Lee, Lloyd, Herman, and Lynn. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family; wife: Twila Acrey, children: Chy Acrey, Dia & Michael Hallworth, grandchildren: Jessica Acocella, Michael & Lucas Hallworth, and great-grandchildren. The family invites you to his celebration of life Saturday, August 17th at 11am @ Restoration Fellowship, 220 S 42nd St, Springfield, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 2 to Aug. 11, 2019