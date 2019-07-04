|
|
Donald Edward Bennett
1945 - 2019
Donald Edward Bennett, 74, passed away unexpectantly in his home on May 22, 2019. Donald was born May 3, 1945 to parents Carl and Jennie (Giles) Bennett in Pasco, Washington. He joined sister Pearl and brother Phil. Donald's father was a pastor which meant the family moved a bit. He started school in Clatskanie, later moved to Kennewick and finally graduated from Marysville, WA (1963).
Just days after graduating, Don joined the army. He did a tour in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. On one of his missions, he and his co-pilot were lowering and lifting Green Berets out of the jungle. An Airforce plane crashed into them causing a midair collision in January of 1967, sending Don 50 feet to the jungle floor. He spent the next three months in a hospital in Japan recovering from his injuries. During his second tour in Vietnam in 1969, Don flew fixed wing aircraft.
Don married Marlys Beach in December 1965 while he was attending flight school, which he finished in August of 1966. Don loved to go on long distance motorcycle rides and one of his greatest passions was volunteering at the Service Dog Project.
Don is survived by his wife Marlys; sons, Chris (Lorie) Bennett, Matt (Abigail Arons) Bennett; three grandchildren, and brother Phil Bennett.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Service Dog Project 37 Boxford Rd. IPS Witch, MA 01938 servicedogproject.org.
A graveside service will be July 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. A celebration of life will be July 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Major Family Funeral Home. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 4, 2019