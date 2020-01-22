|
Donald Bonine
June 2, 1948 - January 17, 2020
Donald Bonine of Pleasant Hill Passed away January 17, 2020, he was 71. Donald was born June 2, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to Maxie and Alberta (Kunkler) Bonine.
In 1974, Donald married Beth Warren, the daughter of Michael "Steve" and Virginia Warren of Dexter.
He is survived by his wife Beth; three children – two son's of Eugene Springfield and a daughter of Puyallup, WA; two sisters; and nine grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
