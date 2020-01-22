Home

POWERED BY

Services
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bonine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bonine


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Bonine Obituary
Donald Bonine
June 2, 1948 - January 17, 2020
Donald Bonine of Pleasant Hill Passed away January 17, 2020, he was 71. Donald was born June 2, 1948 in Kansas City, Missouri to Maxie and Alberta (Kunkler) Bonine.
In 1974, Donald married Beth Warren, the daughter of Michael "Steve" and Virginia Warren of Dexter.
He is survived by his wife Beth; three children – two son's of Eugene Springfield and a daughter of Puyallup, WA; two sisters; and nine grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -