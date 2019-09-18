Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Portland
11211 SE 82nd Avenue Suite N
Happy Valley, OR 97086
(503) 491-1214
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Woolery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Woolery


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Woolery Obituary
Donald C. Woolery
May 22, 1932 - September 14, 2019
WOOLERY, Donald C, age 87, formerly of Springfield, OR, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Portland, OR. Born in Chico, CA, on May 22, 1932, he graduated from Chico High School in 1950. He worked as a buckaroo and broke horses for the Petan Company in NV, as well as competing in rodeos for several years until marrying Shirley Rizzi of the Rizzi Ranch in Mt. City, NV, in 1955. They resided in Elko, NV, where their three children were born. He worked for Slim Olson Gas Company and part-time for the Nevada Reform School until 1963 when they moved to Springfield, OR. He and his wife owned the Arctic Circle Drive-In for 15 years in Springfield, where he was an active member of the Lions Club & Elks Life member. After selling the Arctic Circle, he worked as a Supervisor of Sanitation for Williams Bakery in Eugene for 18 years until he retired in 1996. He enjoyed working with horses and helping his brother-in-law on his ranch in Mt. City, NV. He loved fishing & camping (often with his grandchildren) and traveling the West during retirement with his wife before his Parkinson's inhibited his mobility. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, community volunteer and friend. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley R; 3 children, Ruth Newberry (Fred); Linda Woolery, Glenn (Wendy) Woolery, 5 grandchildren, Darren (Elizabeth) & Laurel Newberry, Kayla, Andrew (Lena) & Channel Coontz, and 7 great grandchildren, Karter, Claire, Kordell, Nathaniel, Cohan, Scarlett, Koda; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family is planning a Celebration of Life this summer. If desired, please make memorial contribution to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neptune Society - Portland
Download Now