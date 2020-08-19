Donald Calvin Potter
11/7/1954 - 08/12/2020
Donald Calvin Potter (Donnie) was born on November 7, 1954 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He was the fourth son of Thomas C and Joyce (Clark) Potter and died unexpectedly on August 12, 2020 at the age of 65.
Donnie attended Cottage Grove High School. On July 25th, 1975 he married his best friend and the love of his life Kathy Denise Queener at the Church of London in Cottage Grove, Oregon. They just celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, old cars, woodworking, his dogs, and camping with his family. He was Grandpa Donnie to many, old and young. He enjoyed being with his family and most of all his many grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Donnie is survived by his wife Kathy Potter, Children, Thomas Potter (Leah) of Creswell, Tami Griffith (Jason) of Albany, TeriAnn New (Richard) of Creswell, and his grandchildren, Anthony New, Dakota Griffith, Destaney New, Tyanna New, Brady Griffith, Kenneth New, Yulianna New, Kela New, Cherish New, and LilyAnn Potter. Donnie is fondly remembered by his brother Tom Potter (MaryAnn), Trish Potter, numerous nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends. Donnie was predeceased by his brothers Terry Potter and Ralph Potter.
A celebration of Donnie's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Creswell VFW Hall, 111 South 10th, Creswell, OR 97426.
