Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Edward Long Jr.


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Edward Long Jr. Obituary
Donald Edward Long, Jr.
09/01/1972 - 12/05/2019
On 12/05/2019, Donald Edward Long, Jr. (Donnie), passed away at the age of 47. Donnie is survived by his Mother Patricia, Father Steven, Siblings David, Steven, Stephanie, Travis, Stepsisters Sarah and Heather, Stepbrother Dane, Fiance Elizabeth and Sons Devin and Seth, as well as Grandchildren, numerous Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Donnie was a hard working man that loved God. He was dedicated to his family and friends, with a big heart and generous soul. Eternally charismatic, he had a smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. Donnie loved the outdoors, spending time with his fiance, children, family and friends, as well as rooting for the mighty Oregon Ducks.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -