|
|
Donald Edward Long, Jr.
09/01/1972 - 12/05/2019
On 12/05/2019, Donald Edward Long, Jr. (Donnie), passed away at the age of 47. Donnie is survived by his Mother Patricia, Father Steven, Siblings David, Steven, Stephanie, Travis, Stepsisters Sarah and Heather, Stepbrother Dane, Fiance Elizabeth and Sons Devin and Seth, as well as Grandchildren, numerous Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Donnie was a hard working man that loved God. He was dedicated to his family and friends, with a big heart and generous soul. Eternally charismatic, he had a smile that could light up the darkest of rooms. Donnie loved the outdoors, spending time with his fiance, children, family and friends, as well as rooting for the mighty Oregon Ducks.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019