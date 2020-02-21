|
|
Donald Edward Rose
August 28, 1930 - February 17, 2020
Don/Rosey/Donny is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. And he very much looked forward to seeing his Dad who preceded him when he was only 5 years old, as well as his son, Grant, his Mom, and many other family and friends who have gone before him. He hoped his buddies had a tee time ready for him when he arrived!
This small town boy graduated from Spencer, IA and then the University of Iowa. He proudly served in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant for the Air Police and a Captain Ground Observer and Recruiter.
With his larger than life personality it was his destiny to become a very successful Salesman. He and his first wife Joan and two sons lived in Fond-du-Lac, WI, Dallas TX, Cedar Falls, IA, and Minnetonka, MN before an ice fishing experience in "minus 40 degree" windchill sent them fleeing west. They landed in Eugene, where Don sold cement for Oregon Portland Cement (in between rounds of golf) for thirty plus years.
In 1982, he met and married Debbie King, with the stipulation she learn to love golf… and so she did, for 38 years, and him too!
Don was most proud of his family, and was very involved in their lives. What did he love about them??? Everything! He also spent much of his time helping others: his son, Grant, his friends Dr. Jack and Dr. Flinn and the daughter of his dear friend Jean Wolter. In addition, he was proud of the fact that he came to love his church family at University Fellowship under pastor Brett Gilchrist on Sunday mornings, front row.
The positive energy and joy generously given by Don to all who knew him will be his legacy… that and the funny stories he has left with us.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Debbie, his beloved son Greg, the best daughter-in-law in the world Jody, and the wonderful grandkids who held a very special place in his heart, Josh and Maddy.
A Celebration of Life Service will he held on Saturday, March 14, at 2:00 at Eugene Faith Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Eugene Mission or Sacred Heart Hospice.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020