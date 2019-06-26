|
Donald Eugene Smith, 88, of Eugene, passed peacefully on June 12. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Ansley, Nebraska on January 3, 1931 to Evelyn Gross Smith and Eugene Smith. He met the love of his life Irene Mae Snyder and they were married in 1948. They moved to North Bend Oregon where he worked at Menasha Plywood. He worked hard to provide for his growing family. In 1965 he moved the family to Eugene. He soon became a Union Carpenter for Local 271. His legacy includes working many major construction projects in the area. He later became the Business Agent. He retired in 1990.
Don is survived by 5 daughters; Connie (Gary) Henson ,Teresa (Dennis) Kruckman, Cyndi (Scott) Lowell, Kathy (Patrick) Simms, and Laura (Curtis) Crawford. A sixth daughter, Lucille, died shortly after birth. He is also survived by 11 Grandchildren, 24 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Mother, Daughter, Grandson Steven Dexter, and Brother Harlan Gydesen.
Services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 3 p.m. at Allison Park Christian Church, 1520 Echo Hollow in Eugene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from June 26 to June 27, 2019