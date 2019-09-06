|
|
Donald Francis Gardner
May 17, 1940 - August 17, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Don Gardner announces his passing. He died peacefully in his home after a short battle with cancer.
Born May 17, 1940 in Detroit to Ellen and Leonard Gardner, Don spent his youth swimming and water skiing. Winters would find him at the local ice skating rink.
After high school, he enrolled in the ROTC and subsequently volunteered for the Army Infantry in 1966, serving as a Second Lieutenant in Korea and the Vietnam War. Post military service, Don explored Europe and attended school in France, deepening his connection with French culture. After returning to the U.S., he completed his BA at Central Michigan University, then earned Masters Degrees in French and English at Michigan State University and Western Michigan University. In 1980, he enrolled in the MFA program at the University of Oregon.
Don made his home in Eugene and taught art and French at Sheldon High School for over 15 years. In 1999, he left Sheldon to pursue his "real" career: retirement. He spent his time sailing, hiking, exploring the world, and making new adventures. Don said he was born to be retired. When he wasn't traveling, he pursued his art in painting and sculpting. He painted every day while listening to music—everything from country and classical to his favorites, Edith Piaf and Jimmy Buffet. He always sought out opportunities to bring his love of art and French culture into his life. He was a renaissance man. He could fix anything. He could crack open coconuts on the beaches of Tahiti and harvest mussels on the Oregon Coast.
He married Karen Baskett in 1970 and had a daughter, Katie, in Michigan. In 1982, he married Margaret Raviolo and had a son, Jeff, in Eugene.
The third time's the charm, as they say. In 1994, he met the love of his life, Diana Haigler Crafts, at Amazon Park during an outdoor concert. It was love at first sight. They married in 2004 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, just another stop on the world travels they shared—including Antarctica, Russia, Tahiti, Bali, safaris in East Africa, barging in France, ocean cruising in the Mediterranean, Baltic, and Caribbean seas, and chartering sailboats in the British Virgin Islands and San Juan Islands.
He was a kind, fun, and loving husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather. His advice to his grandchildren was to seek out adventure, take calculated risks, and make your own choices in life. One of his favorite quotes was from Ralph Waldo Emerson: "A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds." When asked about a decision that needed to be made, he always replied, "Do what gives you pleasure."
Don is survived by his wife Diana; his sister Mary Ellen Zoulas, brother-in-law John Zoulas, and niece Alexis Zoulas (Seth Gemar) of Seattle; his daughter Katie Wendel, son-in-law Arthur Wendel, and three grandchildren Evan, Kira and Colin of Seattle; his son Jeff Gardner of Eugene; his stepson Griffin Crafts of San Francisco; and his dog, Buster.
Don wanted a party before he died, but time ran out. A memorial party will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 2pm to 4pm at Maude Kerns Art Center (1910 E 15th Ave, Eugene, OR 97403). Donations in Don's name can be made to Maude Kerns Art Center via their website or by check.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019