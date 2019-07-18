|
Donald Gene Percell
1942 - 2019
Gene Percell of Junction City, passed away Tuesday July 9, at the age of 76.
Gene was born to Wyatt and Luella Percell on August 1, 1942 in Portland, Oregon.
He graduated from Junction City High School in 1960. Gene worked at Georgia Pacific and retired from there.
Gene loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed walking his dog "Sam" to the river, and also enjoyed cruising around in his Corvette.
He is survived by his son Garry Percell, son Brady Percell and wife Sharon Percell, and daughter Crissy Percell. Sister Vivian, brother Ron, brother Larry. Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wyatt and Luella, his step-father James (Bud) Moore, brother Garry and granddaughter Jessica.
There will be a graveside service July 22, at 1:00 at Rest Lawn Memorial Park, Junction City.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 18 to July 19, 2019