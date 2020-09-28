Donald H Jones
03/01/1929 - 07/11/2020
Donald H. Jones of Eugene, Or. Passed away July 11, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born March 1, 1929 in Oklahoma City to Thomas H Jones and Nellie N Barrett Jones. He graduated from Capital Hill High School in Oklahoma City.
Don and his family came out to Oregon when he was a teen and got hooked on Oregon fishing with his Uncle Robert.
Joined Naval Reserve at age 21in Oklahoma and soon moved to Eugene Oregon where he went to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad as an electrician and finished his career as General Foreman. Met and married his wife Lois and had three children.
Don was an avid duck hunter and fisherman, trout, steel-head and salmon. Other hobbies included fly tying and playing softball for over 40 years.
In the early years Don enjoyed taking his children camping, fishing, and duck hunting.
Don was preceded in death by is only sibling brother Thomas Barrett Jones.
Don is survived by his ex-wife, Lois Day of Eugene and three children, Lori Jones of Las Vegas, Mark Jones of Eugene, Brett Jones of Eugene, and two grandchildren Racheal Ross and Michael Eliaers of Las Vegas.
