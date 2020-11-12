1/1
Donald "Don" Henry
David (Don) Henry passed away peacefully October 18, 2020 at the age of 79. He beat cancer three times and battled diabetes, dialysis, and ultimately kidney failure.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart-wife, Linda, of 58 years. Son Tim Henry and wife Lucky, and granddaughter Ashley Sparks and husband Allex. Son Scott preceded him in death only three months before. Don retired as a hydro-electric power plant operator at Lookout Point Dam. He and his family have called the Deerhorn/McKenzie area home for over 42 years.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

