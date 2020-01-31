|
|
Donald Jensen
Donald Charles Jensen, 86, passed away at home, peacefully, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. After a long fight from complications of leg surgery.
Don was born to Burle Smith and Helen Jensen in 1934 in Billings, Montana. He married Helen LaVonne House on July 15, 1956. Helen passed away April 20, 2015. Don's daughter, Periann, passed away a few years later in 2017.
Don was in the Army Reserve then joined the Navy from 1952 – 1974, where he retired with an honorable discharge after 22 years. Don was one of the Supreme Council of the 33° for the Southern Jurisdiction of the United States, South Carolina; a Master of the Royal Secret in the Navy, in 1972; a Nobles of the Mystic Shrine in Aloha, Temple of Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1972; a Sir Knight in San Diego, the Grand Commandery of CA in 1998; he received a Mandarin degree in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 1986; and then a Scottish Rite of Freemasons in San Diego, CA, in 2012.
Don is predeceased by his parents, his daughter, Periann, and one brother. He is survived by his sons, Larry D. Jensen of Oregon, and Glendon C. Jensen of Germany; one brother and one sister; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He will be truly missed.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020