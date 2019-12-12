|
Donald Johnson
02/18/1941 - 12/05/2019
Donald Thomas Johnson Feb. 18, 1941-Dec. 5, 2019
Don was born in Eugene to BH and Willa B Johnson. He was raised in Springfield, OR with his siblings; Emily, JC, LeeRoy and Larry.
He attended Maple El., Springfield Jr. High and Springfield High. His classmates elected him class president his sophomore and junior years. He lettered in basketball and baseball.
He graduated in 1959, worked for a year at Rosboro Lumber Co., bought a 1931 Plymouth and headed down to Southern Oregon College where he earned a degree in Elementary Education.
In 1962, Don married Penny Davis and had three sons; Jeremi, Shanne and Benji. They divorced in 1972.
Don taught 5 years at Walterville Elementary in Springfield. He also taught 2 years in Halfway, OR, before returning to Springfield to teach at Douglas Gardens El., Thurston El. and Moffitt El. for a total of 31 years.
Upon returning to Springfield, he met Ruth. They married in 1973 and were devoted to each other for over 46 years. Don created a rose garden of over 140 rose bushes for Ruth as well as hundreds of other flowering plants.
He always put others' wants and needs before his own. He did all the dishes, laundry, vacuuming and yard work for Ruth for 46 years so she could make his favorite banana cream pie and cookies.
When he was at a restaurant and saw someone eating alone, he always bought their meal anonymously .
He painted each grandchild's bedrooms at least three times when Ruth was redecorating for them. He painted his boys' homes numerous times, also.
He loved hiking, fishing, hunting, looking for antiques and arrowheads.
He was an avid reader of WWII, the Holocaust, Native Americans, Oregon and the Old West.
In 2012, the '31 Plymouth was restored to almost original condition. Don won many awards at car shows and loved showing off his antique car.
Don leaves behind his wife, Ruth, his sons, Jeremi and wife Julie, Shanne and Benji. Also his grandchildren: Dylan, Nick, Lena, Tyler, Kendrick, Rachel, Jessica and Lily. His brothers: JC, LeeRoy and wife Glenna, Larry and wife, Candy. He was predeceased by his sister, Emily and his parents. Many nieces and nephews will also miss him.
For a more detailed story of Don's life please visit Musgrove.com
There will be an informal celebration of life Jan. 12 from 1-3 PM at Emerald Dance Hall at 2095 Yolanda Ave. in Springfield. Please come and share your stories of Don and enjoy his favorite treats.
Donations can be made in Don's name at Cascade Raptor Center in Eugene or the
