Donald Lewis Durland
October 21, 1934 - February 5, 2019
Don Durland, beloved husband and father, died February 5, 2019. A gifted artist, Don was Art Professor Emeritus at Texas Tech University. He is survived by his wife Suzanne, children Kar?nn (Max), Leia (Karen) and Karl and granddaughter Annalee. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Springfield Arts Commission or the Red River UU Church, Denison, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019