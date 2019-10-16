Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
Veneta, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Opoien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Opoien


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Opoien Obituary
Donald Opoien
11/23/1931 - 9/24/2019
Donald Opoien - Good Husband, Good Father, Good Man. (November 23, 1931 – September 24, 2019) Grew up in Superior, Wisconsin and joined the navy soon after high school. He was stationed at Moffett Field in Mountain view, California and decided to stay in the area. His first job was at the Ford Motor plant in Fremont, CA while he went to school to get an AA degree to enter law enforcement. He lived in San Jose, CA for over 40 years. He was a deputy sheriff with the Santa Clara County Sheriff Dept for 10 years until he left to be an investigator for the District Attorney's office, upon retiring he moved and lived over 20 years in Elmira, OR. He passed away after struggling with Alzheimer's for the past 2 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary of 61 years; his children, sons Chris Opoien and wife Griselda, and Clint Opine and wife Kim; daughters Julie Moss and husband Lynn, Erin Opoien and husband Kenny; brother-in-law Andy Buchanan; grandchildren Patrick DalCanto and wife Jennifer, Steven DalCanto and fiancé Sasha; great grandchildren, Logan and Autumn DalCanto.
Preceded in death by his daughter JoAnn Buchanan; parents, Arnold and Clara Opoien. Services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Veneta, Oregon, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now