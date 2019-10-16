|
|
Donald Opoien
11/23/1931 - 9/24/2019
Donald Opoien - Good Husband, Good Father, Good Man. (November 23, 1931 – September 24, 2019) Grew up in Superior, Wisconsin and joined the navy soon after high school. He was stationed at Moffett Field in Mountain view, California and decided to stay in the area. His first job was at the Ford Motor plant in Fremont, CA while he went to school to get an AA degree to enter law enforcement. He lived in San Jose, CA for over 40 years. He was a deputy sheriff with the Santa Clara County Sheriff Dept for 10 years until he left to be an investigator for the District Attorney's office, upon retiring he moved and lived over 20 years in Elmira, OR. He passed away after struggling with Alzheimer's for the past 2 years.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary of 61 years; his children, sons Chris Opoien and wife Griselda, and Clint Opine and wife Kim; daughters Julie Moss and husband Lynn, Erin Opoien and husband Kenny; brother-in-law Andy Buchanan; grandchildren Patrick DalCanto and wife Jennifer, Steven DalCanto and fiancé Sasha; great grandchildren, Logan and Autumn DalCanto.
Preceded in death by his daughter JoAnn Buchanan; parents, Arnold and Clara Opoien. Services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Veneta, Oregon, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019