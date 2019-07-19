|
Donald P. "Don" Leslie
October 12, 1927 - July 17, 2019
Donald P. "Don" Leslie passed away in Medford, Oregon, on July 17, 2019 at the age of 91. He was as long-time resident of Eugene, since 1969, who recently moved near his daughter in Medford.
Don was born in Chicago and grew up in Oak Park, Illinois. He remained a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. Don graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a BS in Math Education and a Master's degree. He met his wife, Marion at the university. They married a year after graduation in 1950, at the campus Pres House where they met. They were married for over 68 years.
Don was the beloved father of five children: Charles Leslie (Anna), Bill Leslie, Pete Leslie (deceased) Mary Oravec (Joe), and Bonnie Warner (Ted). He had 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Don taught high school math, physics, and other sciences for over 45 years. Throughout his career, he and Marion lived in New York, Illinois, Vermont and Eugene. He was a teacher locally at Sheldon and North Eugene High Schools, and Lane Community College.
In Eugene, Don enjoyed his "3-acre farm" out in Santa Clara. He raised honeybees, figs, Christmas trees, chickens, fruit and vegetables and even buckwheat. Don and Marion enjoyed their cabin by Detroit Reservoir feeding peanuts to the chipmunks and reading. They spent a year abroad in 1986, living in Annemasse, France, while Don taught high school and traveled.
Don was a life-long Presbyterian and member of both Central and Peace Presbyterian Churches in Eugene. He served as usher, Deacon, and often volunteered with Marion to spend overnight in the church with the homeless. Don worked tirelessly for NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill). He was the local President for many years and advocated for NAMI in Salem.
Don enjoyed good food, but would eat anything that was put in front of him as he grew up during the Depression. He loved his wife's cooking, especially her desserts. Don also loved going out for breakfast with his friends in the "Breakfast Bunch". Don was always up for a good joke, had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed puns. As a member of the Eugene Kiwanis, he paid a lot of "happy bucks" for his corny jokes.
Don was active in local Eugene politics and organizations. He was a member of the Rainbow Village Board and the Santa Clara Water Board. As a lifelong a Democrat, you could see him driving around putting up election campaign signs. He was also a member of the Lane County Beekeepers Association.
Don enjoyed his family, friends, church and community throughout his long life. He will be missed by all.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 28, 2019