Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium
4810 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 342-6853
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Stacey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Stacey


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Stacey Obituary
Donald R. Stacey
April 15, 1941 - April 2, 2020
Donald Robert Stacey passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 2, 2020 at his home in Albany, Oregon at the age of 78 following a four-year struggle with lung cancer.
Don was born April 15, 1941 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. He graduated from Cottage Grove High, worked for the American Plywood Association for 35 years and retired in 2003.
Don married his wife and best friend, Shirley, on December 10, 2001. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling to Arizona in their motorhome where they spent time riding their ATV.
Don is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Cindy Abbott (Mark); stepchildren George Nylen, Kim Nylen, Michelle Nylen and Dusten Slocum; grandsons Luke Abbott (McKell) and Jake Abbott (Cody); and great grandson, Boone Abbott. He was expecting a second great grandson, Bruer Abbott, in May 2020.
A private service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Eugene, Oregon. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -