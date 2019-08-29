|
|
Donald Ralph Amacher
November 24, 1929 - August 21, 2019
Donald Ralph Amacher passed away on August 21st at his home in Eugene. He was born November 24, 1929 in Portland Oregon to Ralph and Genevieve (Goldman) Amacher. He attended OSU after graduating from Benson Tech high school in 1947. He was proud of having played basketball for Coach Slats Gill at OSU. He was a lifelong, ardent OSU Beavers fan.
After college, he served in the US Army and was stationed in Korea from 1951-1953.
Prior to his overseas commitment, he married Lola May Kistner on July 6, 1951. They had 3 children. Lola passed away in September 2006. He then married Susan Amacher in 2007. As a proud Army Veteran, he took part in an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2017.
Don spent most of his working adult life in the commercial and industrial real estate business. First in Portland, and then moved the family to Eugene in 1965. He later started his own real estate firm, Amacher and Co. in Eugene.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Lola and his daughter, Kristi and his son Todd.
He is survived by sisters Patty Wallace and Linda Peck, daughter Susan (Scott) Nicholson, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
In true "Don fashion", he hosted a large gathering of family and friends to celebrate "Don" a few years ago. There will be no public service. The family will have a private gathering at his interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019