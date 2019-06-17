Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Reopelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Richard Reopelle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Richard Reopelle Obituary


Donald Richard Reopelle
1952 - 2019

Donald Reopelle, 67, of Mill City, formerly of Eugene, passed away May 26, 2019.

He is survived by his children: Aaron, Travis, and Chandra; his mother Eleanore Reopelle; brothers: Michael, Mark, Kevin and Terry; sisters, Tammy and Lorri; nine grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his wife Diana, his father J. Eugene Reopelle and his niece Kara Reopelle.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.