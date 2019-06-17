|
|
Donald Reopelle, 67, of Mill City, formerly of Eugene, passed away May 26, 2019.
Donald Richard Reopelle
1952 - 2019
He is survived by his children: Aaron, Travis, and Chandra; his mother Eleanore Reopelle; brothers: Michael, Mark, Kevin and Terry; sisters, Tammy and Lorri; nine grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his wife Diana, his father J. Eugene Reopelle and his niece Kara Reopelle.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 17, 2019