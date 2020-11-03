1/1
Donald Rychard
1928 - 2020
Donald "Don" Robert Rychard died in the care of his family at his home in Yoncalla, Oregon on Oct. 28, 2020. He was born to Art & Rhoda Rychard, Dec. 13, 1928 in Yoncalla. He graduated from Yoncalla High School in 1946 and married his wife Radine of 65 years, in 1949.
Don was diagnosed with Polio shortly after returning from an elk hunting trip to the Wallowa Mountains in 1948. Although he was told that he would never walk again, he never let it affect what he wanted to do in life. He spent his career as a Lumber Grader in several sawmills around Drain and finished his career at Mt. Baldy Sawmill. He was a member of the Yoncalla Saddle Club when it first started in 1948. He is remembered by his large garden and enjoyed giving away vegetables to friends and family. His hobbies included deer and elk hunting and fishing at Crescent Lake and the coast.
Don is survived by his daughter; Estella (Ken) Myers of Yoncalla OR. and a son; Doug (Cheryl) Rychard of Bend OR along with 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his wife Radine and his daughter Linda Dunsdon. A celebration of life will be held next summer in the town that held his heart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Yoncalla Alumni Scholarship, PO Box 925, Yoncalla, OR, 97499 or Community of Christ, Camp Remote, PO Box 555, Yoncalla, OR 97499
Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.

Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
