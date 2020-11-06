Donald Sapp
9/27/1942 - 10/29/2020
Donald Eugene Sapp, Owner/Operator of D&S Towing for 33 years, passed away at the age of 79 Thursday October 29th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Don is preceded in death by his daughter Tangella Blonder, and survived by his wife Lena Sapp, sons: Richard Sapp, Thomas Stucky, Donald Roswell, and Richard Thomas Sapp; his daughter Shirley Sexton, 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Don was a loving husband and father,. he never passed up the opportunity to help his fellow man, he was hardworking with a great sense of humor. Don had many friends, but most importantly was the love of his family. Don's favorite quote was "One day at a time" and his favorite song was George Strait A Father's Love. There will be a procession tribute for Don on Nov,14 2020 @ 10am starting at Adesa to Hwy 99 to Roosevelt to Bertelsen to W.11th to Garfield back to 7th and 99. Followed by a celebration of life from 2-5 please call (360)-550-0955 or (541)-543-4945 for address.
