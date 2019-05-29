|
On Friday, May 24th 2019 Donald Martin Sherwood, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of fifty five.
Donald Sherwood
1964 - 2019
Don was born on February 12th, 1964 in Springfield, Oregon to William and Jeanette Sherwood. He was a 1982 graduate of North Bend High School, attended Western Oregon University and later earned his Journeyman Plumber license from Chemeketa Community College. On August 16th, 1986 he married his high school sweetheart Dawn Marie Van Gilder. Together they raised two daughters, Jenna and Courtney. He had a passion for mentoring and always brought out the best in people. He was devoted to growing his business and received many awards throughout his thirty years at Roto Rooter Service and Plumbing. He was an enthusiastic Oregon Duck football fan and enjoyed tailgating with his friends and family. He even won best tailgate one season! He loved camping, barbequing, and relaxing at his Eagle Crest home. He was known for his quick wit, infectious "Sherwood" laugh, and generous and compassionate spirit.
Don is survived by his wife Dawn, his two children Jenna and Courtney, his son-in-law Charles Catino, his parents William and Jeanette Sherwood, his brother Dan (Jodi) Sherwood, his sister Dianna (Doug) Pierce, his best friend Mario (Randee) Amatisto, several cousins, nieces, and nephews and many wonderful friends.
There will be a service for Don on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Musgrove Family Mortuary. The viewing will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. The service will conclude outside with a tailgating reception following the service to honor Don.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 29, 2019