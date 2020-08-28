1/1
Donna Brokken
1928 - 2020
Donna Brokken
11/16/1928 - 08/20/2020
Donna Faye Brokken, born in Eugene on November 16, 1928, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Corvallis. The third daughter of Clarence Freeman Hyde and Nellie Florene Beery, Donna graduated from Eugene High School in 1946 and is predeceased by sisters Betty Jeanne and Cassie Delia. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com for more information and to leave condolence messages for the family.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR 97330
541-757-8141
