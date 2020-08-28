Donna Brokken
11/16/1928 - 08/20/2020
Donna Faye Brokken, born in Eugene on November 16, 1928, passed away on August 20, 2020 in Corvallis. The third daughter of Clarence Freeman Hyde and Nellie Florene Beery, Donna graduated from Eugene High School in 1946 and is predeceased by sisters Betty Jeanne and Cassie Delia. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
