Donna Eileen Pitcher
Dec. 2, 1927 - May 25, 2020
Donna passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born December 2, 1927 in Westby, Montana to Roy and Helga Stageberg. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 where she graduated Eugene High School in 1945. She attended the University of Oregon and graduated with a Business Degree in Accounting in 1949. Prior to her passing she was believed to be the oldest living U of O Cheerleader. She was also a baton twirler with the U of O band, member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, and Junior Weekend Princess. In 1953 she traveled to Japan to be a civilian Executive Secretary for the Medical Section of the Department of Army Headquarters, where she worked for 2 years. The following year she traveled around the world. Upon her return to Eugene a mutual friend introduced her to Austin Pitcher, her future husband. She and Austin were married on December 27, 1956 and remained so until his untimely death on Veterans' Day, 2019. They enjoyed 62 years of travel, love, laughter, and Duck football. They were long time members of the First Baptist Church. Donna was a member of the Eugene Junior Service League, where she attended and led Bible studies. She was part of the 'We Three' singing group, who entertained in hospitals and retirement homes. She was a born entertainer, singing and dancing in the follies and performing the 'crooked mouth family' comedy skit. She often said "I've worked hard all my life, but what a WONDERFUL LIFE!" She is preceded in death by her husband; sisters Ardelle Kerr (Jack) and Cleo Vik (Trygve); and brother Robert Stageberg (Mary). She is survived by her brother Stephen Paul Stageberg of Eugene, OR; daughter Carol Joy Rexius of Eugene, OR; son Douglas Miles Pitcher (Elizabeth) of Rosenberg, TX; four grandchildren: Ryan Rexius, Aaron Rexius, David Pitcher, and Melinda Pitcher. A graveside service was held on Friday, June 5th, at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.