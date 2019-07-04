|
Donna Gent
1932 - 2019
Donna Joy Gent was born in Rhinelander Wisconsin in 1932 to Richard D Donahue and Grace B Nichols. Donna moved a lot in her earlier years from Rhinelander to Las Vegas, NV and then later to Hanford, WA when she was in the 7th grade. Donna lived for two years on a compound near Hanford where her father worked at a plant that secretly built plutonium that was eventually used in the atom bomb that was used in Hiroshima Japan to end WWII. Following her time in Hanford Donna moved to Roseburg, OR where she was actively involved in athletics, horses, barrel racing, and was a rodeo princess.
From Roseburg she moved to Eugene, OR to attend the University of Oregon. At the U of O she was president of the A O PI sorority and graduated with a degree in sociology in 1954. While at the University she met Frederick Gent whom she married in 1955.
Donna later enjoyed tennis and participated in the USTA league where she competed in nationals in various tournaments across the country. She was very active with golf at the Eugene Country Club where she was president of the women's group. She later enjoyed traveling with her dear friend Anne Fabian.
She is survived by her husband Frederick, her son Bradley & his wife Jan, her daughter Tamyra & her partner JoAnn, and her grandchildren Amanda, Tyler, Dallas, and Cole. Her son Terence preceded her in death.
Donna was full of life, loved to laugh, and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held at Musgrove Family Mortuary at 225 S Danebo Ave in Eugene on Saturday July 6th at 11:00.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 4, 2019