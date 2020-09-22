Donna Gilhousen
5-26-1935 - 9-13-2020
Donna Jo Brewer Gilhousen, 85, of Eugene passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on 26 May 1935 in Chanute, Kansas.
A lifelong learner, Donna had degrees in Romance Languages, Linguistics, and Graphic Design as well as extensive coursework in Photography. During her early career as a copy editor, she lived in New York City and Rome. While in Europe, she moved to a village near Nice with a group of avante-garde artists but returned to New York to continue her education.
Donna was extremely creative with a passion for photography and an impeccable sense of design. She was an active member of the Emerald Photographic Society, the PhotoZone Gallery, and Photography at Oregon. She was also an active member in the Eugene-based Kagyu Dakshang Chuling and the Portland-based Shakyamuni Tibetan Buddhist Center. With these two Buddhist groups she maintained a devout commitment for many years and carefully designed and printed many beautiful prayer books and publications for members to use. In all these endeavors she was generous and had keen attention to details.
Friends and family will especially miss her kindness, intelligence, humor, and humility.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Jan.
In October, Donna will be the featured artist at the PhotoZone show which opens on October 2 at the PhotoZone Gallery at 22 West 7th Ave. in Eugene.
