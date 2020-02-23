|
Our Lord took Donna home on the 14th of February 2020. Donna went peacefully and with love.
Donna Jean Fuess was born on July 3, 1933 to Zoe Isabell and George Fuess in Chicago, IL. She spent her childhood in Ohio, growing up with her brother, George "Yatzy" and graduating from Hamilton High in 1951. After High School she graduated from the School of Executive Development at University of Washington, completed the leadership program at USC School of Business Administration as well as the Lewis Allen Management program.
She served two years in the Women's Army Corps then became a trailblazer working her way up through the Banking industry at a time when women could not even get their own credit, let alone hold one of the top positions in a Bank. Donna spent 37 years working at Pacific First Federal (PFF) starting as switchboard operator in 1956 and working in various positions, ultimately promoted to Vice-President and Manager of the Springfield Branch and eventually Manager of the Eugene Branch.
Donna spent her life in service to her community. She served as President of the Springfield Executive Association and President of the Valley Chapter of the Oregon Council, as well as, State President. In 1975, Donna was a charter member and later President of Soroptimist International of Springfield. And later she joined the Springfield Rotary as the first female member. Donna was a leader in educational and charity work for women and children in her community of Springfield. Her charity work went beyond organized clubs. She was known for seeing a need and quietly doing what she could to "make things a little better for someone". She continued this right up to the day she left this earth.
Donna actively served on various boards, McKenzie Willamette Hospital, Lane County Boundary Commission, Lane County Home Builders Association, Eugene-Springfield Metropolitan Partnership, just to name a few. After serving many years on the Springfield Chamber Board of Directors, Donna worked her way up to Chamber President in 1985, where she ultimately won the "Grand Sweep" being honored as "Boss of the Year", "Business Person of the Year" and "Springfield's First Citizen". For many years Donna chaired and judged our annual Springfield Christmas parade and was co-founder of the Chambers Leadership Council. In 2004, Donna received the Mayor's Appreciation Certificate for her Community and Legislative Leadership.
Donna was an avid golfer. Loved horses, trained and showed them and always had at least one beloved "Doxie" at her side. With her move to Woodside Senior Living, her love of music and dance blossomed, she often led other residents in song and dance. Donna was an active member and supported her Church, Restoration Fellowship, here in Springfield up until her final day. She looked forward to each Sunday when she could spend her day in the love of her church family.
Donna "rose through the ranks of business" in the days where it was totally dominated by men. She did so with hard work and a willing spirit and helped many other women along the way. She has joined her parents and her brother now as well as all those she loved and helped. We will honor her at 11:00 a.m. on April 10th at Restoration Fellowship on 42nd Street in Springfield with the celebration to follow at Willies in Springfield at 12:00 p.m.
I wish to thank Woodside Senior Living, Visiting Angels and Bristol Hospice for the constant and consistent loving care of Donna in her last months.
In lieu of flowers please donate to . A few of Donna's....... Restoration Fellowship Church, Greenhill Animal Shelter, American Cancer, ALS, Hospice. Donna will rest with her brother, Yatzy, at Springfield Memorial Gardens.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 23, 2020