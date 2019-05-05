|
|
Donna Keady's kind and generous spirit left her earth suit behind on April 18, 2019, after a long fight with polycystic kidney disease. She was 72.
Donna J Keady
July 8, 1946 -
April 18, 2019
Donna was born July 8, 1946, in Seattle, Washington, to Edward and Betty Irwin. She grew up in Tacoma along with her beloved brother Randy. She was independent and adventurous and from age 18 lived in places such as England, Alaska, Washington, and Connecticut. She raised her sons in Eugene, lived near Seattle for several years, and returned to Eugene to enjoy her grandchildren.
She lived life with an infectious joy that drew children and everyone else to her. In her thirties she became a teacher; eventually specializing in serving vulnerable children with Head Start of Lane County and United Indians Head Start in Seattle, Washington. She was a gifted preschool teacher, using her creative talents, love of music, and positive energy to enrich children's lives.
We will never forget Donna's fabulous sense of humor and positive outlook on life. We will miss great conversations with her. She was tough and courageous. Even through difficult health issues, she lived for her family. She is survived by her brother Randy; her sons Paul and Brian; her nephew Ryan; and her five grandchildren, Cole (18), Katelyn (12), Grace (8), Hayden (5), and Bryce (4). She is celebrated by her daughters-in-law Dawn and Emily; her life-long friends, Leeann and Mary; and countless others who were touched by her loving spirit.
A celebration of life will be held June 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Hendricks Park.
Donations in her memory can be made to Head Start of Lane County.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019