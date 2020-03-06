|
Donna Jean Gue
July 21, 1953 - March 1, 2020
On March 1, 2020, Donna Jean Gue left this world for a better place. She leaves behind her loving husband of 50 years, Michael, her adoring children Donald, Rachelle, Robby, and Carrie, twelve grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her brother and sister.
The world will be a lesser place without you.
We will forever love and miss you!!
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020