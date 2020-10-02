1/1
Donna Jean Turner Ream Davis
1932 - 2020
8/1/1932 - 9/27/2020
Donna Jean Turner Ream Davis, was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She passed away on September 27, 2020 at 88.
Donna was born August 1, 1932, to John and Dora Turner in Denver, Colorado. At age 7, the family moved to Lomita, California and stayed there until 1943. They then moved to Drew and Myrtle Creek, Oregon and she attended schools there for a year or so before settling down in Veneta, Oregon. Donna went to grade school in Veneta and Elmira High. Later she attended Lane Community College.
Donna married Clarence A. Ream, April 24, 1948, and they had 5 children; Cheryl (Bob) Gingrich, Karen (Dan) Wolsey, Johnny (who died in infancy), Pam (Ron) King, and Randy Ream. Clarence passed away in 1989. She married Richard A. Davis on September 29, 1973.
Donna owned Brides Corner 1984-1988 and worked as a Wedding Coordinator. She attended church at Springfield Church of God and Friendly Street Church of God. She enjoyed Christian activities, music, crafts, sewing, hunting, fishing, and RVing across the U.S. after retiring in 1988. She loved to cook and play all sorts of games, and took delight in winning. She was also a survivor of breast cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Clarence Ream, husband Richard Davis, son Johnny, and a sister, Glenda Farrell.
Survivors include; sisters June Haun and Betty Estes,
a brother Michael Turner, her 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
"What a wonderful and beautiful country we have the privilege to live in. Until we meet again (my prayers) for loved ones. God Bless – Beyond the Blue" Love, Donna~
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Gardens/Lane Memorial Funeral Home
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
