Donna Kletzing Addison
Donna Kletzing Addison passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Mercer Island, Wa.
She was born on May 2, 1928 in McMinnville, OR. She grew up in Independence, Or where she met her future husband, William Miles Addison, in the fourth grade while swinging at the elementary school playground. Following graduation from Independence High School, Donna attended University of Oregon where she earned her BA in Journalism. Bill enlisted in the military and was stationed in Japan. During that time, their romance was confirmed. He returned from his active service, graduated from University of Oregon in Accounting, and they were married on December 21, 1949. For the majority of their adult lives, they lived happily in Eugene, OR where they raised their three children. She devoted her life to loving and enjoying her family.
Donna is survived by her children: Connie Bode, Amy (Matt) Rudolf, Tom (Nathalie) Addison; five grandchildren: Bill (Tracie) Bode, Matt (Lianna) Bode, Cammie (John) Behrens, Frannie (Patrick) Smith, Emily (Phil) Gray, and Tyler Addison. She is also survived by her seven great grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, of 58 years.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Remembrances may be made to the Bellevue Botanical Gardens, Attn: Donations, P O Box 40536, Bellevue, WA 98015-4536, or online. Please reference Donna's name in the Comments section. Or make a donation to another nonprofit about which you may be passionate.
