Donna Lee Barry
12/11/51 - 11/4/19
Donna Lee Barry, 67, of Eugene passed on Monday, Nov 4, 2019 in Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She was born Dec 11, 1951, in Quincy, IL a daughter of Donald & Marilyn Waterkotte Barry. She was a 1970 graduate of Notre Dame High School and was looking forward to returning to Quincy next year for her 50th class reunion. She earned her LPN degree at John Wood Community College. Donna worked in nursing for several years before going into retail sales at Sears where she worked for most of her career. She was known as a hard worker and for taking great care of her customers. Donna was a positive, fun loving and caring person. She was extremely generous and would give you the shirt off her back or her last dollar if you needed it. She loved sailing and spending time at the Oregon coast. Donna was a faithful friend to many but especially Judy Heidenrich of Eugene. She is survived by five siblings, Judy Lewis of Rock Island, IL, Bruce Barry of Prosper, TX, Robin McClean of Quincy, IL, Bradley Pruett of Quincy, IL, Amy Burke of Bremerton, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers Henry Barry and Kevin Barry, and a sister Penny Pruett.
SERVICES: No formal memorial services will be held. Please honor her memory and her generous spirit by doing something nice for someone and living your life to the fullest as cited in her favorite quote by Mark Twain "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover."
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019