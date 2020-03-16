|
Donna Linn
05/04/1946 - 03/12/2020
Donna was born to Dwight and Jean Sanderson in Farmington, Conn. At the age of two she was diagnosed with polio at which time her parents moved to Fl. so she could swim in the warm water and walk in the sand to strengthen her leg as suggested by the doctor. This took care of the polio problem and the family moved back to Conn. The family then moved to Kennybunk Port, Me. to run a family antique business which didn't work out so they moved back to Plainville, Conn. Donna was in the band and choir in high school and had a beautiful voice as the many who heard her sing could attest to. She attended the Hart College of Music after high school. In 1966 her family moved to Hawaii. There she met her first husband, married and had two daughters Cheryl and Niccole.Things did not work out and after a amicable divorce in 1973 the family moved back to the US and settled in Eugene, Or. She took a job at a pet store, then moved to managing two separate jewelry stores and then on to assistant manager in two different woman's clothing stores. During this time in 1978 she met and married her second husband, Alan. Deciding that she had worked long enough Donna retired. In April 2017 she was diagnosed with progressive aphasia a type of front temporal dementia. People that have this disease usually live 3-12 years after diagnosis. She fought it valiantly to the very end. Her family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Farmington Square and Sacred Heart Hospice. Donna was a loving wife and mother and we will miss her dearly.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020