Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Donna Mae Farrow

Donna Mae Farrow Obituary


Donna Mae Farrow
May 3, 2019

Donna Mae Farrow of Eugene passed away at home on May 3, 2019.

Mrs. Farrow is survived by three sons and one daughter-in-law: Todd Wagner, Mike & Heidi Daniels all of Springfield and James Wagner of Pendleton, Or.; three granddaughters, Nicole & Samantha Wagner, April Stuner; one great granddaughter, Taylee Stuner; one sister and brother-in-law, Teddy & Ron Henderson; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Monty & Joan Daniels, John & Joanne Daniels, Jim & Marnelle Daniels, Joe Daniels and Karen Daniels.

Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 17, 2019
