Donna Mae Farrow of Eugene passed away at home on May 3, 2019.
Donna Mae Farrow
May 3, 2019
Mrs. Farrow is survived by three sons and one daughter-in-law: Todd Wagner, Mike & Heidi Daniels all of Springfield and James Wagner of Pendleton, Or.; three granddaughters, Nicole & Samantha Wagner, April Stuner; one great granddaughter, Taylee Stuner; one sister and brother-in-law, Teddy & Ron Henderson; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Monty & Joan Daniels, John & Joanne Daniels, Jim & Marnelle Daniels, Joe Daniels and Karen Daniels.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 17, 2019