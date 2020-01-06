|
Donna Mae Liday
January 1, 1942 - December 20, 2019
Cremation rites have been held for Donna Mae Liday, 77, of Coos Bay under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. A celebration of her life will be held later in the summer.
Donna was born January 1, 1942 in Madera, California, the daughter of Raymond and Addie Belle (Spires) Berry. She passed away peacefully December 20, 2019 at RiverBend Hospital in Springfield surrounded by her family after a yearlong battle with renal disease.
Donna lived in the Albany area for 47 years where she worked as a checker at Roth's Supermarket for 17 years and then has made her home in Coos Bay for the last 30 years.
Donna stayed busy canning anything she could get into a jar, gardening, working in her flower beds, volunteering at the local food bank and the S.T.E.P. program. She loved hunting, fishing and camping. Donna had also skippered a commercial fishing boat for 8 years.
Donna is survived by: Husband, Carl Liday of Coos Bay; Son Shawn Tow, Daughter Rhonda Fiske, Daughter Kathy Spencer, Son Curt Liday, 2 Grandchildren Jessica Fiske and Kelsie and his wife Schae Spencer, 3 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 brothers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020