Donna Moore
March 12, 1931 - November 22, 2019
Donna L. Moore, age 88, died on November 22, 2019 in Cottage Grove, OR. Donna was born on March 12, 1931 in Centerville, KS to William Delmar and Versa (Weaver) Barnett. After graduating from Hillsboro High School, Donna went on to Northwest Christian College. On June 17, 1951 Donna married Laurence I. Moore in Hillsboro, OR. Together they enjoyed 68 years of marriage.
Donna was a loving housewife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a Sunday school teacher and a youth group sponsor. Donna enjoyed creating pictures with oil paints, crafting, knitting, sewing, painting porcelain dolls and teacups, identifying flowers, camping, and fishing and hunting with the family.
She was a member of University Christian Church, Lorane Christian Church, and the Lorane Grange.
Donna is survived by her husband Larry of Lorane, OR, son David (Pam) Moore of Turner, OR, daughter Martha (Randy) Eshleman of Lorane, OR, daughter Patricia (Roger) Pedersen of Pomeroy, WA, sister Arzetta (Jim) Fisher of Pueblo, CO, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2 PM at Lorane Christian Church, 80292 Old Lorane Rd., Lorane, OR followed by a reception at 3 PM at the Lorane Grange, 80342 Old Lorane Road, Lorane, OR. Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, 2019