|
|
Donovan Fox
05/30/1935 - 01/06/2020
Donovan Fox of Marcola passed away January 6th, 2020 following a stroke.
He was born May 31, 1935 in Columbia, Missouri to Virgil and Freida Fox. They moved to Oregon, settling in Blue River. Don graduated from McKenzie High School in 1953 and then attended the University of Oregon on the ROTC program. Upon graduation he began his career with the United States Air Force.
He married Mary Thurman in Eugene in January 1959. They resided in Florida, England, and Texas as he rose to the rank of captain. After leaving the Air Force they returned to Oregon and settled in the Marcola area. He became an IBEW 280 union electrician, working for Doug Palmer Electric and then Elite Electric before retiring in 1999.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his daughter Laurie, and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children Angela (Andrew) Franklin of Albany, Bradley (Natacha) of Portland, Kathy (Donald) Davison of Harrisburg, eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
A memorial service is planned for February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Marcola Christian Church.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020