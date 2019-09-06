|
Dorene Ferguson
11/15/1944 - 9/1/2019
Dorene Ferguson ran out of bobbin early in the morning of September 1st, at the age of 74. She left this world peacefully in her sleep. Dorene died as she had lived- on her own terms, with grace and dignity to the end.
She is survived by her sons Robert and David Crumley, as well as her granddaughter Peyton, and her grandson Cade; her youngest brother Dale, nephews J.J. and Corey, and nieces Sandi, Susanne and Rebecca, in addition to the extended Crumley family; and her best friend Rindy and her family. Her cat Perl will also miss her terribly.
She loved everything Scotland and Ireland. She followed her favorite band "Men of Worth" as a groupie. She lived to knit everything from sweaters and shawls, to hats for the friends and the Willamette Valley Cancer Institute.
A celebration of life will be held on November 16th. Please bring a picture of her that amazing smile of hers that you loved.Email Robert at [email protected] for location and time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019