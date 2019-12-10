|
|
Dorene J. Ronning
1923-2019
Dorene J. Ronning, 96, passed away on December 3 of cancer. She was born in Eugene, Oregon on April 13, 1923 to Vernon Lyndel and Juanita Allene (Reed) Meats, and lived in the area most of her life. Dorene was the third of four children, and the last surviving sibling of the original four; she gained four half-siblings when her mother remarried.
Although she would have preferred a military/medical career, Dorene was an office worker for local realtors, doctors, hospitals, and the Social Security Administration. In addition, she trained as a nurse's aide and accomplished one level higher, a Practical Nurse doing RN work. Dorene eventually served as the administrator of a small hospital on West Broadway, and retired in 1975.
At age 19, while working full-time in a real estate office, Dorene trained by night with the Oregon Women's Ambulance Core as a volunteer to help the war effort on the homefront. She was proud of her membership in the American Rosie the Riveter Association and was very active in the local chapter.
Dorene married Einar Ronning in 1968.
In addition to several nieces, great nieces, nephews and great-nephews, as well as other "adopted grandchildren," Dorene is survived by her half-brother Martin White of Scio, Oregon and her half-sister Carol Marshall of Fruitland, Idaho. Her husband Einar and her young son Jimmy preceded her in death.
Dorene will be remembered for her creativity, hugs, purple clothing, flashy high heels, tea parties, and faith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fairfield Church of the Nazarene, 1052 Fairfield Avenue, Eugene, at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 19, followed by lunch. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene, where Dorene's final days were filled with loving care.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019