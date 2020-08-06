1/1
Doris Ann Winchester
Doris Ann Winchester
Doris Ann Winchester, 87, retired school nurse, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m, Thursday, August 6; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. A Graveside Service will follow at 12 p.m., Walnut Hill Cemetery, Kingman, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irene McAdam; siblings, Paul (Maxine), Dick (Isadore), Pat (Elnora), Eugene (Maxine) and Joe McAdam, Kathleen (Ken) Wiederholdt, Mark (Gladys) and Harry "Bill" (Ruth) McAdam; first husband, Robert Stearns; second husband, John Winchester. Survivors: children, David (Cynthia) Stearns of Bend, OR, Tony (Wendy) Stearns of Salem, OR, Michelle Stearns of Portland, OR, Kathy (Terry Romans) Stearns of Liberal, KS, Rosemary (Kurt) Stearns-Patterson of Dahlonega, GA, Marian (Walter) Harrison of Copperas Cove, TX, Byron (Kat) Winchester of Hillsboro, TX, Ed (Vickie) Winchester of Alvaredo, TX, Richard Winchester of San Francisco, CA, Patrick (Angela) Winchester of Lecompton, KS, Catie (Ron) Neises of Clearwater, KS; sister, Margaret "Peg" (Jim) Frieden of Hurst, TX; 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
August 5, 2020
My cousin a great person so very nice and helpful to my mom her aunt Margaret
Mary Paramoure
Family
August 5, 2020
Doris was my cousin, a great person a wonderful nurse and a good friend to my mom aunt Margaret
Mary Paramoure
Family
