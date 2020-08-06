Doris Ann Winchester
Doris Ann Winchester, 87, retired school nurse, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Rosary, 7:00 p.m, Thursday, August 6; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. A Graveside Service will follow at 12 p.m., Walnut Hill Cemetery, Kingman, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Irene McAdam; siblings, Paul (Maxine), Dick (Isadore), Pat (Elnora), Eugene (Maxine) and Joe McAdam, Kathleen (Ken) Wiederholdt, Mark (Gladys) and Harry "Bill" (Ruth) McAdam; first husband, Robert Stearns; second husband, John Winchester. Survivors: children, David (Cynthia) Stearns of Bend, OR, Tony (Wendy) Stearns of Salem, OR, Michelle Stearns of Portland, OR, Kathy (Terry Romans) Stearns of Liberal, KS, Rosemary (Kurt) Stearns-Patterson of Dahlonega, GA, Marian (Walter) Harrison of Copperas Cove, TX, Byron (Kat) Winchester of Hillsboro, TX, Ed (Vickie) Winchester of Alvaredo, TX, Richard Winchester of San Francisco, CA, Patrick (Angela) Winchester of Lecompton, KS, Catie (Ron) Neises of Clearwater, KS; sister, Margaret "Peg" (Jim) Frieden of Hurst, TX; 19 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.
