Doris Callahan
September 14, 1924 - September 25, 2020
Doris Johnson Callahan passed peacefully on September 25, 11 days after her 96th birthday. She was born in Kansas in 1924 and graduated from White City High. After having 4 children, she returned to college, receiving her RN in 1963, working as a nurse well past retirement age. She then taught nursing at Lane Community College until she was 85. As her children, we heard numerous lovely stories of her far reaching and positive influence within Eugene's nursing community.
She lived through the Great Depression, World War II and 9/11. She saw the dawn of television, computers, the internet and cell phones (she purchased a MacBook before it was cool and used her iPad for NYT Crosswords well into her 90s). That was her style, she was always current, curious and ready to try new things.
She was an adventurer and a traveler. Her last solo trip was at age 94, when she took the train round trip from Eugene to Sandpoint! She became an airplane pilot and went white-water rafting in her 60's, celebrated her 70th birthday with a hot air balloon ride. She explored most of the continents, voyaging abroad into her 80's.
Her true passion was music. She loved to sing and was in the choral group, Sweet Adelines, for many years. She played the organ as long as her arthritis allowed and sang Amazing Grace with her family days before she died. She was at her happiest surrounded by friends and loved ones, everyone joining together to sing, in harmony, her favorite songs.
You could tell Doris was sharp within minutes of meeting her. She was a lovely conversationalist, and everyone noticed her quick wit and sense of humor; she could always surprise you with a zinger until the very end! Friends and family could pass hours sitting next to her in her lazy boy, CNN on low volume in the background, chatting and laughing, nibbling away on symphony bars and Cheetos, and sipping on diet coke (in the small bottles, if you please). She connected with nearly everyone, wherever she went, from the beauty shop to street vendors in Bangkok.
Doris was caring and concerned, and always willing to generously help those in need. She was never afraid to offer aid but she was also strong willed, with as high expectations of others as of herself.
She liked things to be done well, and she wasn't afraid to ask for that. She was organized and prepared and pushed herself to do what she needed to. She cherished her independence, and wanted to be her best self, working at that every day.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Fred Frank Kahn, husbands David Callahan and Jean Ridone, son Jayme Stuart Kahn, and granddaughter Amanda Nicole Cooper.
She is survived by children Janet Kahn Cooper (Michael), Jeffrey Stephen Kahn, (Linda) and Jill Shelley Kahn (Alex Murray), as well as grandchildren Jared Cooper, Cameron Murray, Ben Murray, and Adam Murray.
Her last words to her family were "Be happy".
