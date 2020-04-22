Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Hawkins


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Hawkins Obituary
Doris Hawkins
11/10/1941 - 03/15/2020
Doris passed away at home on March 15, 2020 from a stroke. Doris was an avid quilter and loved baking cookies. She taught quilting and worked at several county fairs. She was also involved with the Oregon Easter Seal association as well as an active member of PEO. She was also involved in speech therapy from an earlier stroke. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Lloyd, her daughter Holli, her son Don and family and son David and family . She also had eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -