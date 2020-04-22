|
|
Doris Hawkins
11/10/1941 - 03/15/2020
Doris passed away at home on March 15, 2020 from a stroke. Doris was an avid quilter and loved baking cookies. She taught quilting and worked at several county fairs. She was also involved with the Oregon Easter Seal association as well as an active member of PEO. She was also involved in speech therapy from an earlier stroke. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Lloyd, her daughter Holli, her son Don and family and son David and family . She also had eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020