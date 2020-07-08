Doris Hibner
July 12, 1925 - June 26, 2020
Doris M. Hibner age 94 of Oakridge passed away June 26, 2020. Doris was born July 12, 1925 in Ray, North Dakota to Matthew and Barbara (Martineck) Hickel. She graduated from McGregor, North Dakota high school in 1943 and attended Minor State Teachers College for two years. She taught at Spring Brook, North Dakota in a one room school in 1946 and 1947. She married Wilmer Hibner on January 3, 1948 in Sidney, Montana. They drove to Oregon to make their home in Oakridge. Doris was a homemaker while her daughters were young; volunteering in their classrooms, active in St. Michael's Catholic Church Altar Society, the American Legion Auxiliary and working at the election poll every election. She held her family together through the ups and downs of life and once said, "we always had milk and the newspaper". She was determined her daughters would go to college and be able to help support their families. When her daughters were in school she taught private kindergarten in Oakridge. When kindergarten became part of the public schools she became a teacher's aide for the Oakridge School District where she happily worked until retirement. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother, holding her grandchildren on her lap and reading nursery rhymes to them. Doris loved children and even after the progression of dementia she worried about the "little children". After retirement she developed an avid interest in quilting and travel often combining both. She visited quilt shops from Hawaii to Wyoming, relaxing in the evening to fondle her fabrics.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers, Paul, Vernon and Matthew and sister, Dorothy. She is survived by her brother, Harold of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, daughters, Barbara Niswender (Ken), Beverly McCulley (Phil), Kathleen Henderson (John) beloved grandchildren, Tammy, Paul, Patrick and Blakelee and precious great grandchildren, Carson and Shayne. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews , her brother-in-law, Glen Hibner and niece, Glenda Rae Taylor, who held a special place in her heart. Special thanks to Rae Dodson for her care and loving thoughtfulness the last years of Doris' life.
A Vigil service will be held at 6:30 on Monday, July 13, 2020 and a Celebration of life at 11:00 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Oakridge. Internment will be at Lane Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to St. Michael's Ladies Group. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
