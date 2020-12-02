1/1
Doris Irene Moe
1942 - 2020
December 5, 1942 - November 21, 2020
Doris Moe passed away on 11/21/2020 at the age of 77. A longtime resident of Springfield, OR, she is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wayne M. Moe; daughters Christine Steadman (Robert), Cherie Kistner (David) and Carolyn Moe Smith; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary and she will be laid to rest in Portland, OR at Willamette National Cemetery. No service is planned at this time.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
