Doris Irene Moe
December 5, 1942 - November 21, 2020
Doris Moe passed away on 11/21/2020 at the age of 77. A longtime resident of Springfield, OR, she is survived by her husband of 56 years, Wayne M. Moe; daughters Christine Steadman (Robert), Cherie Kistner (David) and Carolyn Moe Smith; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary and she will be laid to rest in Portland, OR at Willamette National Cemetery. No service is planned at this time.
