Doris "Dorrie" Jean Tischer, 89, passed away May 7, 2019 surrounded by those she loved and who loved her. Born on the 26th of October right before the stock market crash in 1929 to parents Alden Burt Beil and Margaret Alicia Garland, Doris Jean Beil grew up on a farm in Ohio.
Doris "Dorrie" Jean Tischer
1929 - 2019
She moved from Arizona to Oregon in 1952 and raised her four kids with the motto "Use it up, Wear it out, Make it do, or Do Without!"
Dorrie and her brother Eddie loved to work on cars and motorcycles.
Dorrie was many things to those she loved, Mother, best friend, Grandma, and Sister Tischer.
Mom had an unstoppable zest for life. Just a few weeks ago she still mowed her acres with her riding mower. And on Monday was playing board games with family. She is survived by Sons Gary and Kent Dawkins and Larry Tischer, Daughters Nancy and Carol, and Brother Edwin.
We will celebrate Dorrie's amazing life at the Major Family Funeral Home Chapel in Springfield, May 15th at 10:00am with a reception following. For those who would like to attend, a burial will take place at 1:00pm following the reception at Forestvale Memoria Park in Oakridge, OR. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chapel of Praise or Toledo Pentecostal Church of God. Visit; majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and share your stories of Dorrie with the family.
Tuesday, she said, "I've got to go." Where are you going Mama? "HEAVEN!"
So, on the 7th of May, 2019, she celebrated her first "BIRTH"day in Heaven.
