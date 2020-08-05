Doris Kuehn
1922 - 2020
We lost our remarkable mother on July 18. Her body just wore out. Mom was born on June 23, 1922. Her early life was spent on a subsistence farm near Fargo, ND. She and Dad shared a storybook marriage from 1947 until his passing in 1988. She raised her family in Minneapolis and spent her early empty nest years discovering small restaurants in northern New Jersey when Dad's career took them east. She created a new life for herself when she moved to Eugene in 1989. She enjoyed volunteer work, exploring Eugene, Eugene Symphony concerts, and going on travel adventures with her daughter. Mom was energetic, creative, a terrific cook and baker, and an immaculate housekeeper. Additionally, she was loving, kind, caring, and devoted to making those lives she touched better. She is survived by her daughter Claudia Miller, her son Jeff and his wife June, her grandchildren Stephanie, Katie and her daughter Kaia, Scott and his wife Katie. We miss you, Mom.
