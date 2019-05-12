|
Doris Louise Graham passed away May 2, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.
She was 87. She was born n Hackensack, New Jersey to Caroll and Ruth McCoy and joined her brother Frank. They moved to Memphis, Tennessee where she and Frank attended grade school. Her family traveled to Hedgesville, West Virginia where she graduated high school and met William David Hull. They married and in 1950 and had daughter Linda. Following a divorce, Doris moved with her family to Los Angeles, California. There she was a typist at Plastex Corp. and did secretarial work in the engineering department of Hughes Aircraft.
She met Jack Graham and they were married April 3, 1955. Shortly thereafter they moved to Aurora, Colorado where Jack attended Opportunity School and Doris was a rollerskating car hop at a local drive in restaurant. Golden, Colorado became their next home while Jack attended the Colorado School of Mines where Doris was a proofreader in publications department there. Two years later, they purchased their first house and had a son, William. Then a daughter, Susan. Leaving his job at Burlington Railroad, they went to Climax, Colorado where Jack worked on a crusher in the molybdenum mine. Soon they moved to Leadville, Colorado, bought a home and spent spare time exploring old mines and abandoned homesteads looking for old bottles and other treasures. 1962 found the family in Lompoc, California for a short time. Jack headed "north" to find some property and Christmas 1963 they arrived on a 40 acre farm outside of Cottage Grove, Oregon toward Lorane. They planted and raised Christmas trees and built their own new house. Doris was a secretary at Kimwood while Jack worked at Weyerhauser. Later, Doris stayed home to enjoy gardening, canning, Martha Stewart cooking and collecting depression glass. She loved cake decorating and completed beautiful stained glass items. She enthusiastically did her job distributing food samples and selling Mary Kay Cosmetics.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Frank. Doris is survived by her husband Jack Graham of Cottage Grove, Or., daughter Linda Farmer of Eugene, Or., son William Graham of Portland, Or. and daughter Susan of Central Point, Or., five grandchildren and six great grandchildren and her devoted dog Tara.
