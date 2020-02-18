|
|
Doris Madelyn Hansen
07/20/1931 - 02/04/2020
Doris was born in Long Beach, CA to W.E. and Ruth Lawrence Mills. She moved to Leaburg in 1941 and graduated from Springfield High School in 1949. She married W. Wayne Hansen on January 21, 1951.
Doris took various classes at Lane Community College. She was a devoted mother and seamstress. She worked for Bethel School District and retired from Bi-Mart Corp.
She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and watching baseball.
Survivors include her husband Wayne of 69 years; her 2 children Steve (Anna) and Sue (Rick); 2 grandsons; and 4 great-grandchildren.
No services are panned at this time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020